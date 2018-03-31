New registration number plate for light vehicles in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Police with a new registration number plate for light vehicles, with two separate designs for front and rear bumpers. The clearly visible front vehicle registration plate can only be mounted in the middle of the bumper.

According to the Abu Dhabi Police, “The new pairs of license plates will price Dh500 each. The front plate marked with the Abu Dhabi logo while the rear plate has a red ribbon shape.”

The replacement registration plate is optional and is available for vehicles with new or valid license registration plates or upon re-registration.