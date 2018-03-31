Passport of Indian airlines’ crew members no longer retain by Saudi Arabian Government

An Air India spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the Saudi Arabian government no longer retain the passport of the Indian airlines’ crew members on arrival in the country and issue a barcode as a substitute.

This move will benefit Air India and Jet Airways, who fly to the country. The decision regarding this came into existence, that the Indian authorities took up the issue with the Saudi authorities and the decision not to retain the passport of Indian airlines’ crews’ mid-February this year. Instead of retaining passport, the bar code provides to the crew members with limited validity.

This was done in the service as a background of Saudi Arabia over the consent of the new AI flight from New Delhi that flies to Tel Aviv and flies over Saudi’s airspace. It was also considered a major diplomatic progress in West Asia. Jet Airways could not be contacted for a confirmation.

In the past, the crew members’ passports were taken away into their possession and return when they back. This caused major problems for the crew members in the country. In July last year, four crew members of Air India were detained by the Saudi Arabian Police in Jeddah as they could not submit them the original copies of their passport as requested.

According to an Air India pilot, “crew members of all airlines are required to deposit their passports at the immigration office at Jeddah, which issues a certificate. Airline staffs deposit this certificate at their hotel and keep a photocopy with them. Thus, the staffers only have photocopies of their travel documents during their stay in the country”.

After the matter was compromised, it was decided that the airline staffers will be issued a special Air India identity card.