This is the reason Rakul Preet Singh was slammed by Telugu actresses

A few days ago on a popular regional news channel, during a political debate, the anchor referred to those who work in Telugu industry as “whores and brokers”. This obviously ticked actor-politician Posani Murali Krishna, who was present at the debate and didn’t go down well either with other actors from the industry, one of them being actress Rakul Preet Singh.

She not only slammed the anchor but at a recent meet organized by the Movie Artists Association, as reported by India Today, she said that she hasn’t faced any issue so far in Telugu film industry and maintained that casting couch doesn’t exist in Tollywood.

This comment of hers trying to paint Tollywood in the pretty picture wasn’t taken nicely by other Telugu actresses like Sri Reddy and Madhavi Latha. Slamming the Dhruva actress, Madhavi Latha claimed that Rakul was lying and said that actresses refrain themselves from speaking the truth due to the fear of losing out on roles and opportunities, as per the reports.

further suggested that Rakul should create awareness for young actresses rather than lie about it and deny the existence of it.

Both the actresses claimed that casting couch is indeed a thing in Tollywood as Sri Reddy too stated that Rakul should’ve spoken the truth. She further added that she can even release the names of the filmmakers involved in casting couch.

Source: Times Now