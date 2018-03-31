Rare And Unseen Photos Of Nivetha Thomas

Nivetha Thomas was born on 2nd November 1995 in Cannanore, Kerala, India. Nivetha Thomas mainly works in Tamil, Telugu and South Indian Movies. She was created her on-screen debut as kid creator with South Indian Film Veeruthe Oru Bharya (2008) and he or she contends her lead role South Dravidian Debut film ‘Pranayam’ (2011).

She additionally worked in tv Shows like Raja Rajeswari, My dear Bootham, Shivamayam, and Arase.She has completed Bachelor of Technology in Architecture from SRM University, Chennai.

