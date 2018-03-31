regina-cassandra-to-act-in-her-bollywood-debut-with-this-superstar

The beautiful Regina Cassandra is on cloud nine as she has landed herself in a huge Bollywood film. The actress who is already popular among Tamil and Telugu audience is hoping to make a big impact in Bollywood through her debut.

As per sources, Regina will be making her Bollywood debut through the movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. Apparently, the film also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor. The film, directed by debutant director Shelly Chopra Dhar, is supposed to be a big budget romantic drama.

It must be noted that Regina made her debut in silver screen with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal which had actor Prasanna playing the lead. Since then Regina had done a number of films in h Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.