Reliance Jio announces another surprise gift for it’s users

Before the end of Prime subscription, Reliance Jio has introduced new ‘benefits’ for those users. The offer is available for all the existing JioPrime members and new customers can continue paying Rs 99 for the same service.

Jio has announced that all the existing Jio Prime members will get another year of complimentary Prime benefits for no additional fee. This is said to be a limited period offer. “Jio deeply values its loyal PRIME members and will continue to deliver additional benefits and superior value to these founding members,” says report.

To get these benefits, users can download MyJio app > express your interest in the complimentary offer and that’s about it.

As of now, Reliance Jio offers plans starting from Rs 19 and goes up to Rs 9,999.

Two plans of Rs 19 and Rs 52 offer 150MB data per day with 1-day and 7-day validity respectively.

There are four plans that come with 1.5GB daily data — RS 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and 499 each with a validity of 28 days, 70 days, 84 days and 91 days respectively.

For 2GB per day 4G data, users can choose from Rs 198 plan (validity of 28 days), Rs 398 plan (validity of 70 days), Rs 448 plan (validity of 84 days) and Rs 498 plan (validity of 91 days).