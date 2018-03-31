Sai Pallavi rejects yet another amazing offer

Sai Pallavi made her grand debut in Telugu with the film Fidaa, the actress is unstoppable in her career.She is having a handful of projects in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages right now.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that the actress denied a colossal offer from an NRI organization in the USA.

According to reports, an American organization recently offered her $20000 and four business class tickets and stay in one of the best hotels for two hours appearance in one of the events. But, the actress rejected the offer citing her busy schedules.