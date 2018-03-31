Sanjay Dutt’s daughter drinks amazingly prized 24 Carat Coffee

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala from his first wife Richa Sharma stays in the news almost all the time for her hot and happening looks. The star kid stays miles away from India but still manages to grab headlines here. People are eagerly waiting for her Bollywood debut and get happy whenever the beauty becomes a news in the entertainment world.

Trishala Dutt has a huge fan following who love her for her looks and because of the stardom of her father.

Her fans are waiting for her to make her Bollywood debut soon, however, there has been no confirmation of the fact when she will make her debut.

? A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 11, 2018 at 3:11pm PST

Recently, the complete Dutt family went on a vacation together in Dubai and Trishala Dutt being very active on her social media, uploaded many pictures from her fun-filled trip. Trishala still managed to make her fans sweat in the month of March with her hot pictures. Trishala is a great poser and her gorgeous pictures are a proof of it. However, the to-be-Bollywood-diva is back in the news but this time it’s not because of her hotness!

????? #mermaidvibes????? A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Mar 10, 2018 at 8:50am PST

??? A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 2, 2018 at 1:42am PST

? #brunchvibes #beachday A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:49pm PST

Apart from sharing stunning breathtaking pictures of herself and her family, she posted a picture of a cup of coffee which actually made everyone go crazy.

The caption of the post read:

“24K gold dusted cappuccino??”

24K gold dusted cappuccino ????? A post shared by Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) on Jan 3, 2018 at 9:56am PST

Trishala had this coffee at Emirates Palace and it was served with a date and dark chocolate on a silver tray. The price of the coffee was Rs.1300. Yes, you read that right.

