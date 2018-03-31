Something inspiring from actress Rakul Preet about new directors

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh was brought up in Delhi in a Punjabi family but she didn’t lose much time in learning Tamil. While actors mostly go for the easier option of getting their voice dubbed, Rakul took the tougher route.

“I always feel that there are good people and bad people or a good filmmaker and a bad filmmaker. I have been very lucky to work with teams in Tamil and Telugu films who encouraged me to do better,” says Rakul, elaborating on her experience of going to the southern film industry after her Bollywood debut, Yaariyan (2014).

“So, when I shifted to Hyderabad, I decided to learn Tamil. I believe when you are working in an industry which is your bread and butter and, also, fans are giving you so much love, couldn’t I learn their language for them?” says Rakul.

Rakul, who just starred in Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, is of the opinion that whether it is the Hindi film industry or any other industry, a good script always gets her attention. “Things are changing now, and people are looking for good scripts. Small films with new directors are reaching out to a larger audience. As far as I am concerned, I just go with my instinct. If I really like the script and my character, I would just close my eyes and take it,” she says.

Source: Hindustan Times