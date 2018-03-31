subramanian-swamy-raises-allegations-against-nda-government-over-the-sale-of-air-india

As the NDA government unveiled its plan to sell up Air India, Subramanian Swami has come up raising allegations against the government. According to him, the sale of Air India is another scam against which he might file a complaint against those who are involved in selling Air India.

Swami, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, said, “The proposed sale of Air India is potentially another scam in the making. Selling family silver is not divestment. I am watching who is doing what and will if I see culpability, file a private criminal law complaint”.

According to him, Air India has been gaining great momentum which is why the decision to sell it came as a shock to him. He further asked why is Air India being sold when it is doing great business. He also pointed out that Air India, which has a debt burden more than Rs 52,000 crore, is surviving on a Rs 30,000 crore bailout package extended by the previous UPA government in 2012.

The Civil Aviation Ministry came out with the preliminary information memorandum for seeking Expression of Interest for the strategic disinvestment of Air India.

The 76 stake in the airline, as well as transfer management control to private players, was proposed to be sold. Besides, Air India would divest 100% stake in Air India Express and 50% shareholding in AISTATS, an equal joint venture with Singapore-based SATS.