Thailand sued local magazine for posting a “blasphemous” painting

The governor of Thailand’s Chiang Mai province has appealed case against a local magazine for posting a “blasphemous” painting on Facebook of ancient kings wearing pollution masks as part of a campaign to protest the city’s hazardous smog. Touching on the monarchy is highly punishable and against the Defamation Law. Thailand, a country where kings have been worshipped as deities and are secured by one of the world’s savage royal defamation laws.

Friday when an English-language magazine faced legal action for posting an image on social media of three statues of ancient kings — a Chiang Mai landmark — in pollution masks.

The painting, which was the work of a local high school student, was posted on Citylife Chiang Mai’s Facebook page to promote a rally urging authorities to tackle a toxic haze that plagues the northern city annually. The province’s addressed the artwork a “blasphemous act” and send an official to file charges against the outlet under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Read More: 60 United States diplomats will be expelled from Russia

“I assigned my office to file a complaint with police yesterday that the picture may have violated the Computer Crime Act as it’s inappropriate,” Chiang Mai governor Pawin Chamniprasart told on Saturday.

“The statues of three kings are very sacred and respected by Chiang Mai residents, they were our ancestors,” he added. In an official letter to police, the governor said the painting “may affect Chiang Mai’s image and its tourism, causing the city economic instability”. Chiang Mai is one of Thailand’s largest cities and a major hub for travellers exploring the country’s lush and mountainous north. But it also struggles with dangerous levels of air pollution during the crop-burning season. Police confirmed they were investigating the case, while the magazine announced that its ‘Right to Breathe’ protest had been cancelled.