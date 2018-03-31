this-is-what-an-ailing-father-has-to-say-about-his-son-who-was-hacked-to-death

It has been 9 months since RSS worker Sharath Madiwala was hacked to death, yet the pain of losing his only son is still fresh in the heart of Thaniyappa Madiwala, Sharath’s father. Thaniyappa, along with his elder daughter, is currently running a small laundry shop on Mangaluru.

“We, who lead a life by washing this town’s dirty linen, never had imagined that my brother Sharath will be a victim of political conspiracy,’’ says Sharath’s elder sister. She was working as a teacher in a private school when Sharath got attacked and thereafter quit her job so as to help her aged parents.

When quizzed about his son’s death, Thaniyappa was not able to hold back his tears. He said, “A part of my future also died with my only son. I am just biding my time. Sharat was a social worker, loved by people of all religions. After his death, a majority of our customers who are Muslims cried and expressed grief on losing a friend.”

It must be noted that Thaniyappa had handed over a memorandum to BJP chief Amit Shah during the latter’s visit to the district. Thaniyappa also plans to file a complaint against the district-in-charge minister and his aide Prakash Shetty after finding out that all the accused have been currently released on bail. It is widely believed that Sharath was murdered as a retaliation for the murder of a member of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).