this-is-what-hrithik-roshan-has-to-say-after-his-poem-became-viral-on-the-internet

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan became so emotional this week after a poem written by him became viral on the internet. The superstar had posted a poem on March 28 which happened to be his son Hrehaan’s birthday.

The superstar’s poem had a universal message which encourages people to try out and explore different things in life. Hrithik later released a video in which he himself narrated the poem. According to the actor, there will be problems in life which would make things complex and demotivate one. However, one should not give up and must rather try to face those challenges so as to convert weaknesses into strengths. The actor also inspired many by telling how he used to fear as a child for having six fingers in one hand.

Hrithik also said, “To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote.” The video was received warmly by his fans and friends who also mentioned that they are grateful towards him for sharing such a valuable message. Here is the video which the actor shared through his twitter account:

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

Hrithik was soon overwhelmed by this great response as he said, “The seed, the idea got planted in my head. I allowed it to take shape and then allowed it to flow out. That’s all. It’s amazing what happens if you just start with the first step. I guess the message is an outcome of multiple experiences in my life.It was a simple post, but its connected me to all my fans and friends so wonderfully. I feel gratitude and contentment.”