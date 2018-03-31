U.N approves sanctions against North Korea’s maritime smuggling

The United States said Friday it has secured the support of the U.N. Security Council for a new package of sanctions designations that target smuggling at sea by North Korea by evading all the laws.

Ambassador Nikki Haley said the North Korea Sanctions Committee, which comprises all members of the U.N.’s most senior decision-making body, unanimously approved designations of 21 shipping companies, one individual and 27 ship. She said it was the largest-ever set of U.N. designations against the North Korea.

“The approval of this historic sanctions package is a clear sign that the international community is united in our efforts to keep up maximum pressure on the North Korean regime,” Haley said in a statement.

It comes despite an easing of tensions, as North Korea has halted tests associated with its nuclear and missile programs for four months and embarked on a diplomatic offensive. Making his first foreign trip since taking power six years ago, leader Kim Jong Un met this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing and is due to meet this spring with the U.S. and South Korean presidents.

In tweets Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he looked forward to meeting Kim and felt there was “a good chance” the North Korean leader would “do what is right for his people and for humanity.” But meanwhile, “unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!” Trump added.

The new sanctions of United Nations package curbs over maritime smuggling by North Korea to acquire oil and sell coal, avoiding restrictions that have previously been forced on by the Security Council to deprive the North of revenue and resources for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The British mission said the U.N.’s adoption of the designations, which it also described as the largest ever, demonstrated “our resolve to maintain maximum pressure on the North Korean regime to ensure talks lead to the full and irreversible de-nuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”