“Victim of Racism in Mollywood film industry” Sudani from Nigeria actor

Nineteen-year-old Nigerian actor Samuel Abiola Robinson, who recently starred in the Malayalam film Sudani from Nigeria has alleged that he was paid less because of racism. The actor, who plays the role of a footballer in Sudani, put up the allegations on his social media pages.

Stating that he experienced racial discrimination from producers in Kerala, Samuel wrote, “I’m saying this now because I cannot sit back and allow it happen to another helpless young black actor. I believe that I was a victim of racial discrimination while in Kerala. It was nothing violent or directly in my face but for my role in Sudani from Nigeria, the producers offered me far less money than Indian actors who are not half as popular or accomplished as I am would normally earn. I only became better enlightened after meeting with several young actors and discussing payment with them. I am of the opinion that this happened purely because of my skin colour and the assumption that all Africans are poor and don’t know the value of money (sic).”

Calling Zakariya a brilliant director with a “good heart”, Samuel went on to say, “Promises were made to me by the producers while shooting to pay me more if the movie eventually becomes successful but no promise has been honoured and now I am back in Nigeria. I believe the promises were simply tools of Manipulation to get me to eagerly commit the 5 months of availability for work being October, November, December 2017, January and March 2018 for the shoot and promotion of the movie (sic).”

I was paid less than the Rs 5-15 lakhs that Indian newcomers receive in Kerala and this is why I believe it is racial discrimination,” he said.