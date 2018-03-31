Will Pawan Kalyan be able to help Andhra secure its special category status?

Pawan Kalyan, popularly known as the Power Star of Telugu cinema, is leaving no stones unturned so as to realise his state’s demand for a special category status. The actor, who had launched the Jana Sena Party in 2014, is slowly turning to be the people’s hope to achieve their dream.

It must be noted that the actor had initially allied with the BJP and TDP during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections despite not contesting in it. However, he has currently moved away from both the parties as he felt that both parties had failed to deliver special category status to Andhra despite enjoying power in Centre and State. The actor, who is also the younger brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi, accused the TDP of playing convenient politics. He also blamed the BJP led government at the centre for trying to prevent the state’s development.

Pawan Kalyan has also been critical of other opposition parties such as YSR Congress for remaining silent on serious issues affecting the state. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan base among the youth of the state, has urged youngsters to join him as he believes that only youngsters can bring about a change. He also went on to say that he is ready to undergo any punishment once they feel that he had failed to perform.

The actor, who accuses the BJP of deliberately conducting an IT raid against him out of vengeance, even announced that he will give up his acting career so as to dedicate himself completely to the welfare of the people. Now all that we need to know is how much influential can he be in making a change in Andhra through his style of politics which is according to him, “Neither a rightist nor a leftist, but a mission propelled by people to bring about social change.”