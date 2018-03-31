Woman gets 10 years imprisonment for smuggling marijuana

A woman held with 1kg of marijuana in her travel luggage has been sentenced to ten years in jail.

Public prosecution records show the 28-year-old Cameroonian woman had arrived at Dubai International Airport on a visit visa on January 9.

“I was on duty at Terminal 1 when I was told to open and search the traveler’s baggage.I found a plastic bag containing rolls stuffed with dried cannabis plants (marijuana). She was taken into custody and the drugs were seized,” a woman customs inspector said.

The Court of First Instance found her guilty of importing and possessing drugs. She was sentenced to 10 years, followed by deportation, and a Dh50,000 fine.

The court ordered the contraband be seized.

Results of a crime lab report showed the defendant’s urine sample tested negative for drugs.The court ruling remains subject to appeal.