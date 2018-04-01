About the entry of top glamorous daughters of Bollywood celebrities to film world

Star kids in Bollywood have a way of following in their celeb parent’s footsteps.Here are some glamorous daughters ready to join the Bollywood industry soon.

1. Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya is one of the glamorous daughters in the Bollywood industry. She is often seen at big B-town bashes with her father and mother Maheep Kapoor. She is the one who should join the industry soon.

2. Suhana Khan

It might not sound exaggerated if we say daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana tops the list of those B-town kids who should join this industry soon. She is the one who always remains talk of the town. Her every step or action is being noticed by the media and her fans.

3. Trishala Dutt

Daughter of Sanjay Dutt, Trishala is one of the hottest B-town kids. She is surely an eye-candy, who is super-active on Instagram. She shares a number of pictures on the photo-sharing app. She has already established her huge fan base and should soon join the industry.

Also Read : See the ultimate transformation of Emran Hashmi’s `Jannat’ actress

4. Ira Khan

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan from first wife Reena Dutta, is another B-town kid who is hot, glamorous and gorgeous. She might also have the genes of being perfectionist like her father. People would love to see her acting in films.

5. Dishani Chakraborty

Daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, Dishani is one of the cutest B-town kids. Her simple and sober looks will definitely make people go crazy for her. We all would love to see her in the Bollywood industry.

6. Sara Ali Khan

The wait for the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, Sara’s entry into Bollywood is over. She is all set to hit the big screen with her debut film ‘Simmba’. She is playing the lead role in the movie opposite none other than Ranveer Singh. It is surely a dream debut for her.

7. Janhvi Kapoor

Talk of the town, Janhvi Kapoor is all ready with her debut film ‘Dhadak’. Daughter of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, Janhvi’s film will hit the theatres on July 20 this year. She has already made her huge fan base, who are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.