Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to reach congress trustworthy

After the fallout with the BJP, Telugu Desam supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is anticipated to approximation to the Congress and likely to meet Mallikarjun Kharge, the party’s leader of the House in the Lok Sabha during his two-day visit to New Delhi early next week.

Mr Naidu is leaving for Delhi on Monday night. After snapping ties with the BJP, this is his first visit to Delhi and the return to Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Mr Naidu’s interactions with the Congress leaders are likely be limited to the issue of the lack of Confidence motion, the TD has moved against the BJP in the Lok Sabha as the anti-Congress sentiment in Andhra Pradesh is too strong, and the TD chief has anyway evinced interest in the formation of a non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front.

The Opposition will try to push for a debate on the No Confidence Motion on April 2-3.