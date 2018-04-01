Anushka Sharma gets trolled after posting this picture

Anushka Sharma recently shared an image of her on Instagram. The ‘Pari’ star can be seen donning a pink-coloured gown as she sports a killer look while staring right into the camera. The picture naturally ended up receiving thousands of likes and comments.

??? A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Mar 30, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

Majority of these comments are praising the actor’s stunning looks. In fact, her comment section is flooded with compliments such as “Gorgeous” and “Beautiful.” At the same time, there seem to be many Virat Kohli fans, who have raised a concern.

These users have trolled for actor for not wearing vermilion (or ‘Sindoor’) and the traditional wedding bangles as she is now married.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her next ‘Sui Dhaaga’ opposite Varun Dhawan which is all set to release on September 28. The actress will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Meanwhile, Anushka latest release ‘Pari’ which hit theatres on March 2 failed to impress at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs. 24.65 crores. However, the film is all set to release in Russia and this is the first ever female-led film from India to open in the country.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Sister looks stunning in bridal outfits in their latest photoshoot