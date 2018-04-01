April Fools’ pranks to try out this Easter

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL THE READERS!

This Easter is a bit different compared to the rest of the Easters celebrated. It falls on the 1st of April.

And you know what that means, right?

PRANKS!!!

So here are some to try out; although some are not so much on the top of the list.

So check out these PRANKS that viral on social media.

Wrap grapes in chocolate egg wrappers.

One of the best parts about Easter is the candy. Everything is in the shape of an egg or a bunny, and since many people give up sweets or chocolate for Lent, digging into a bunch of the sweet stuff is such a treat come Easter Sunday.

Well, lots of miniature chocolate eggs are the exact same size and shape as a grape, so wrap some up in their wrapping, and a poor, unsuspecting fool expecting a chocolatey treat will be met with a healthy snack instead.

Put some not-so-great surprises in the eggs for an Easter egg hunt.

Swap out the money, small toys or candy you might typically put in plastic Easter eggs for kids in favor of decidedly less-exciting items like veggies or fruit.

We can’t be held responsible if your child has a meltdown after the Easter egg hunt, though!

Make some disappointing Easter baskets

Just like with the fake-out Easter eggs, your kids will surely be shocked if they open their Easter basket in the morning, only to find nothing but practical items like toothpaste and vitamins.

PRANKS TO AVOID

On a more serious note, a Facebook post about an April Fool’s Day prank you should avoid has gone viral.

A Facebook post from the Australian Breastfeeding Project is urging women not to fake a pregnancy this year on April Fool’s Day, as this prank is hurtful to women who are struggling with infertility or who have suffered a miscarriage.

The post is clearly resonating with people: It’s been shared more than 200,000 times on Facebook.

THE CHOCOLATE BUNNY SURPRISE: As a blog suggests, “You take a hollow bunny, make a discreet little hole in the bottom under the foil, and fill it up with mustard.”

Why not: No true chocolate lover would ruin a high-quality chocolate bunny. And watching the victim bite into a cheap one filled with mustard is just going to be a mess, albeit funny for a minute or so.

THE UNCOOKED EASTER EGG: Yeah, bet you thought of this too. Instead of hard-boiling all the eggs, carefully decorate some uncooked ones, another blog says. Then watch the hilarity — or something — ensue as the victim tries to peel one or toss one into the Easter basket.

Why not: Ahem, the mess. Besides, you’d have to hand out a disclaimer to your party guests like the one restaurants post on their menus when they serve Caesar salads and steak tartare. (Here it is, for your convenience: “Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.”)

THE FAUX EASTER CAKE: On a site, billed as “real life for real Moms,” the blogger says, “No Easter dinner is complete without dessert. Sponge cake is the perfect spring dessert because it’s so light and airy. This sponge cake will take it to a whole new level because it will be made with actual sponges.”

Why not: Waste of time, waste of sponges, waste of frosting — plus you’d have to buy or make another dessert anyway.