Bollywood celebrities who are over 40 and still unmarried – Photo Gallery

Bollywood celebrities who are over 40 and still unmarried

The marriage of celebrities are very very special these days.But there are some celebrities who didn’t marry, The Bollywood actor Salman Khan is an actor who has not married yet despite being so old. Apart from Salman, there are many actresses in Bollywood who have not yet married.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen was born on November 19, 1975, and now her age is 42 years. She has worked in many Bollywood superhit films and won the hearts of people. Although she is 42 years old, Sushmita Sen has not married yet.

Tabu

Tabu, considered to be one of Bollywood’s most successful actresses, is also included in this list. Tabu was born on November 4, 1971, Tabu’s age is almost 46 years, but whenever she was asked for marriage she had ignored this question. This clearly shows that Tabu is not ready to marry at the moment.

Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel who started her acting career with successful film “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” is the most beautiful actress of Bollywood. She was born on June 9, 1976 and today she is about 41 years old. She has also worked in many Bollywood films, but even at the age of 41, Ameesha Patel has not yet married.