CBSE about the fact behind Class 12 Hindi Question paper circulating in social media

The Central Board of Secondary Education issued a notification on Saturday, warning people against the circulation of a “fake” Class 12 Hindi question paper that is doing the rounds on social media.

The circular issued by CBSE says that the question paper circulating on social media platforms like WhatsApp and YouTube is not real, and that it was possibly an old question paper or simply fake.

Also Read : CBSE Political Science paper was also leaked : whistleblower

It is to bring to the kind notice that a fake question paper of Class XII – Hindi (Elective) (enclosed) is being circulated on social media i.e. WhatsApp, YouTube etc. is not a real one. It is hereby informed that the question papers circulating on these social media are either of old year or a fake question paper.

CBSE circular

The notification further requested people to not circulate the news in order to save the students from being misled.

It is requested not to circulate the news about these fake papers so that the Students and other stakeholders are not misled.

CBSE circular

The CBSE has come under a lot of criticism following the leak of question papers of Economics for Class 12 and Mathematics for Class 10, held on 26 and 28 March respectively.

The CBSE has decided to hold a retest for the said exams, further leading to nationwide protests and anger. They announced the 25 April date for the Class 12 economics re-exam on Friday while not announcing a date for the Class 10 retest, saying it will happen in July if it ever happens and only for the students in NCR and Haryana – where the papers were leaked.