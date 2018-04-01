Chief Minister Siddaramaiah won’t sustain with power in Karnataka

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday stated that ruling Congress headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah no longer sustain the power in the next Assembly election as there was a period of murders on BJP workers in the state.

23BJP workers killed in the recent past in the State, Mr Shah said the “countdown of Siddaramaiah government has started and Karnataka will soon become Congress Mukt.”

Assembly poll arrived here on a two-day tour of old Mysore area. He would collaborate with various sections of the community during his current visit.

After conveying his condolence to family members of BJP worker Raju who was murdered recently, Mr Shah promised that after BJP government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa comes to power, the convicts wherever they were hiding, will be brought to the law and they will be put behind the bars.

“Under Siddaramaiah rule, the law and order has totally failed and crimes, including rape, murder, and chain snatching increasing day-by-day and the State police have failed to arrest the convicts behind the murders,” said Amit Sha.

Mr Shah’s visit to Royal family assumed importance in political circles as news was spread that efforts were made to rope in Yaduveer into BJP before the May 12 Assembly election.

However, Mr Yaduveer had ruled out not only joining BJP but also against identifying himself with any political party.

Mr Shah also had a darshan of Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt before beginning his election tour.