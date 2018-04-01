China’s ‘Out of control’ space station to hit earth on Tomorrow

A defunct space laboratory is set to become a celestial fireball as it re-enters earth’s atmosphere in the next 24 hours, China’s space authority said today, hitting speeds of over 26,000 kilometres an hour before disintegrating.

The Tiangong-1 is expected to make an uncontrolled earthbound plunge tomorrow Beijing time, China Manned Space said in a statement, an estimate roughly in line with European Space Agency projections.

Also Read : India deploys more troops in Arunachal as a reply to China

The abandoned eight-tonne craft is unlikely to cause any damage when it comes down, but its fiery disintegration will offer a “splendid” show akin to a meteor shower, Chinese authorities said previously.

The re-entry window remains “highly variable” and the debris from the lab could land anywhere between the latitudes of 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south — from New Zealand to the American Midwest, the ESA said.