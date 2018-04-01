Congress and corruption are related like fish and water : Amit Shah

In his fourth round of visit to the poll-bound Karnataka, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Siddaramaiah government will be thrown out in the May 12 Assembly polls , mainly because of corruption.

“I have toured almost across the entire state and I can see that the people have decided to throw out the Siddaramaiah government,” Shah said at press conference in Mysuru even as the Congress debunked his claim saying people know that BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa had led the most corrupt government in the state.

“The most important issue is corruption. Congress and corruption are related like fish and water. This relationship has been promoted very well by Siddaramaiah. There is a whirlwind of corruption under Siddaramaiah, which will become a tsunami if this government is voted back to power,” the BJP president said.

Shah said the state government had failed on all indicators of human development and had been the worst in the country in terms of utilising central funds. “Despite Karnataka being the information technology hub and accruing the benefits that come from this, nothing has percolated to the bottom,” he said.