David Warner’s wife blames herself over the ball tampering issue

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner’s wife Candice has come out blaming herself over the ball tampering issue that shook the cricket world. The cricketer’s wife said that she is unable to bear the taunts that she and her family has been receiving for the past few days. Warner has been banned from playing cricket for one year by Cricket Australia following the incident.

After returning back to Australia, the opener had come out apologising for his actions where he also expressed his fear that he might not be able to wear the Australian jersey ever again. Later Candice Warner spoke about how the incident affected her family and herself. “I feel like it’s all my fault and it’s killing me – it’s absolutely killing me,” she said.

However, the cricketer’s wife also took the opportunity to mention how her husband stood by his family even during these hard times. “He is protecting me as much as he could and protecting the children,” she said. According to her, the next 12 months will be testing time but she hoped that her husband and herself would face it bravely and eventually Warner would be back in the Australian team.