dmk-to-intensify-its-protest-against-centre-over-cauvery-issue

DMK chief MK Stalin has announced that the party will be intensifying its protest against the Centre over the Cauvery issue. The leader also called for a statewide shutdown in Tamil Nadu on April 5 as part of this protest. The party is also said to be planning to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state.

The DMK President on Sunday also said that he has reached out to the ruling AIADMK for support. “DMK announces shutdown across the state on 5 April, we seek support from the ruling AIADMK. We will show black flags to PM and Union Minister when they visit. We will also conduct a Cauvery rights retrieval walk from delta area,” he added.

It must be noted that Tamil Nadu has been demanding the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) within six weeks of the apex court’s order of February 16. According to Stalin, the Centre has failed to meet the demands of the people in Tamil Nadu which has forced the DMK to lead the protest.

The DMK chief was later arrested by the police while he was leading a protest against the NDA government. He also accused the central government of purposely favouring Karnataka so as to ensure BJP’s victory in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.