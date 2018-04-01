Easter Day or April Fools’ Day– watch your backs people!!!

HAPPY EASTER TO ALL THE READERS!

Do you know when this year’s Easter falls?

The 1st of April. And do you know what that means???

Don’t let the joke be on you Sunday.

Easter and April Fools’ Day collide Sunday for the first time in 62 years, which means you might want to be careful before biting into a treat.

Some parents are using the rare double holiday — triple when you count Passover — to prank their kids and party guests.

Cormier, a mother of three, said April Fools’ and Easter pranks became a family tradition several years ago but she’s taking it up a notch this year.

“I think I’m most excited to replace some of the goodies in the eggs with less desirable items like frozen peas and empty candy wrappers,” said Cormier, who is hosting an Easter dinner for extended family with a huge Easter hunt for the kids. “My kids know to expect pranks on April 1, but my nieces and nephews don’t.”

EVEN CORPORATIONS ARE GETTING INVOLVED

Last week, Reese’s swapped chicken eggs inside supermarket cartons with their own Reese’s Peanut Butter Crème Eggs to surprise food shoppers.

SodaStream is teaming with Bed Bath & Beyond for a fake commercial for SodaSoak, which adds bubbles to your bath water.

And restaurant chain Arby’s and eye wear company Warby Parker are launching the Onion Ring Monocle by WArby’s. It’ll be available at two New York City locations — an Arby’s restaurant and a Warby Parker store — Friday through Sunday. Other swag — such as beef-hued glasses frames and lens-cleaning clothes covered with pictures of marble rye, cheese, corned beef and lettuce — is for sale online.

Martin County, Fla., mom Jac McManus has a few pranks planned, too.

First, she’s unwrapped the small Hershey’s chocolate eggs and swapped them for grapes. She also has filled some of the plastic Easter eggs with practical items like paperclips and rubber bands.

“My kids tear into chocolate first thing,” McManus said. “They are going to be so mad at the bunny and me.”

Still, McManus is a little worried that her daughter Kate, 11, and 7-year-old son Luke, will pull off some tricks of their own.

“They haven’t forgiven me since I pulled the stunt a few years ago when I told them that I ate all of their Halloween candy and filmed it,” McManus said. “The response was priceless.”

McManus plans to record this year’s stunt too.

“They’ll be so thrilled on Easter,” she said. “They want the pranks and I think they’ll be let down if they receive no pranks.”

The next time the two spring holidays will converge will be is 11 years away in 2029 and then again in 2040.

After that, the next occurrence is in 2108, 90 years from now.

So make the most of it.

CHECK OUT THESE PRANKS

The following pranks might not make you very popular at Easter gatherings but should illicit laughter.

The easiest trick is to not boil the egg. But the yoke might be on you when you have to clean up the mess.

Ever notice that Brussels sprouts are a similar size to cake pops and doughnut holes? Try dipping the green vegetable into chocolate and passing it as a dessert.

Unwrap tiny chocolate eggs and put the foil on grapes. But will you eat the chocolate or save for your kids when the jokes over?

Place non-exciting items in plastic eggs. Empty wrappers and frozen veggies are what Cormier recommends.

Recycled gifts. Re-gift your kids favorite toys in their Easter baskets.

Cleaning supply basket. Nothing might annoy someone more than getting a basket full of cleaning supplies.

A popular prank is to put jelly beans in the toilet and say they were left by the Easter Bunny. Perhaps, a plumber came up with this one.

Make a sponge cake with actual sponges but use real frosting.

Instead of something sweet in a chocolate egg, use mustard or other condiments.

Search Pinterest for additional ideas or check out this blog at www.ohhonestly.net.