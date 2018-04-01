EC official says poll code violation by Rahul Gandhi in his Karnataka campaigns

A video of the Yakshagana sequence taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, national president, All India Congress Committee, is going viral.Election officials have said the play amounts to poll code violation though the date and location of the play is unknown.

On February 24, addressing the gathering at Athani in Belagavi, Rahul tried reproducing the vachana of 12th century social reformer Basavanna: Ivanaarava, ivanaarava, ivanaarava endenisadirayya, iva nammava, iva nammava, iva nammavanendenisayya, Koodalasangamadevaa nimma maneya maganendenisayya.

Also Read : Congress and corruption are related like fish and water : Amit Shah

However, Rahul ended up reciting the vachana inappropriately.

A Yakshagana Mela has now borrowed these errors and used them in one of its sequences in order to up its humour quotient. The sequence encompasses a dialogue between the mythological figure Malini, the mother of Mahishasura and her messenger (doota) in a Devi Mahatme prasanga. The banner behind the artistes reads Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali, Kateel.

An Election Commission official, however, said the scene amounts to poll code violation. “Though we aren’t aware whether the play was staged before or after the declaration of the code of conduct, the fact that the video is being played now amounts to violation of the model code of conduct. Those playing and sharing the video will also be considered offenders,” he said, adding that though Rahul’s name is nowhere mentioned in the play, the implication is evident.

He said action will be initiated against those guilty only if a formal complaint is filed and that no suo moto cognisance will be taken.