Esha Gupta in her Hot avatar: See Pics

Esha Gupta is one Bollywood star who is not afraid to make bold statements, be with her sensual pictures or with her fashion choices.

Esha Gupta took to her official Instagram account to share pictures of her sensually posing in black lingerie. She didn’t provide many contexts to the pictures, but she definitely did attract all of her followers’ love through likes and comments on the pictures. Esha has been ravishing her followers off late with hot pictures and she will be next seen in Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’.

Take a look at pics:

