Famous Television Actress getting married

Rubina Dilaik and beau Abhinav Shukla are all set to have a summer wedding and the couple has chosen the perfect location to exchange the vows in the heat.

The couple who has been in a relationship for the past four years are all set to get hitched on June 21. The couple has chosen Shimla as the venue for their wedding.

Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ka actress revealed the reason for getting married away from Mumbai. She told “We have chosen Shimla for various reasons. To begin with, most of our relatives are settled there. However, the pre-wedding functions will take place in Mumbai and Ludhiana (Abhinav’s hometown). We are not going in for an elaborate ritual, as for us, what matters most is the saat phere. We both wanted it to be an outdoor affair. Abhinav, being an adventure junkie, wished to exchange vows amidst the mountains, in the lap of nature. “

Congratulatory messages have been pouring ever since the couple announced their wedding plan. She shared an adorable picture with her would be hubby and captioned it, “YES we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other’s imperfections for an eternity ! ! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day……. thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes”

Her TV show ‘Shakti-Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki’ recently celebrated two years of successful runs on telly, hence the lead actress Saumy doesn’t get enough leave to go on a honeymoon immediately after the wedding. But she doesn’t mind at all.

