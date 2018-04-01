Good conduct certificate is no longer mandatory in UAE

The need of good conduct certificate in the UAE has been suspended, the Consulate General of India in Dubai confirmed in a tweet.

“It is confirmed that we have received communication from Government of UAE, that good conduct certificate for employment visas is temporarily suspended,” the CGI said on its official Twitter handle.

“This is a very welcome development that will remove the uncertainties that had emerged since the requirement for a good conduct certificate was introduced in February. We continue to work closely with our friends in the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to ensure a streamlined and orderly process for recruitment of Indian workers and professionals into UAE,” Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, stated.

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced in a series of tweets that it had postponed the good conduct certificate requirement till more information released following which it took down the tweets.

Read More: Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about forming an anti-BJP front along with Congress

“Kindly note that the good conduct certificate is postponed from the first of April till further notice,” the MOHRE had replied to queries from residents.

The government announced on 4th February that newcomers to the country necessarily need to provide a good conduct certificate or police clearance certificate before they seek a job in the UAE.

When the decision was announced, the committee in charge of implementing the Cabinet resolution said the action fell under the framework of the efforts of the UAE government to create “a safer and more sustainable society”.

The certificate must be issued by the country of origin of the person, or the country where he/she has been residing in for the past five years. It should then be ratified by the state’s mission, as well as the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The certificate will only be applicable for the worker concerned and not his/her dependents. Those coming to the country on visit, tourist or student visas needn’t get the certificate either.

A Dubai Police official stated that if an expatriate comes to the UAE as a new employee, “he/she will have to get a good conduct certificate from his/her home country before the visa can be issued”.

However, the official clarified that the certificate is not mandatory if an existing resident is switching jobs within the country. “But it’s up to the employer if they still want a certificate of good conduct issued by the local police from the employee.”