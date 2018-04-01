Honda launches 2018 edition CBR250R and CB Hornet 160R in India

Honda officially launched the 2018 model of the CBR250R and the CB Hornet 160R in India. The CBR250R is priced at ? 1,63,584 while the CB Hornet 160R is priced at ? 84,675 (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 2018 Honda CBR250R now gets dual-channel ABS as option and the styling on the bike is updated as well. The bike now gets LED headlamp, two positioning lamps, graphics inspired from the original Fireblade of the ’90s and three new colours, which are matte axis grey metallic with Mars Orange, matte axis grey metallic with striking green/pearl sports yellow. The engine specifications remain the same as earlier, with the 249 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 26.15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 22.9 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike can touch a top speed of 135 kmph.

The CB Hornet 160R too gets an LED headlamp along with dual-channel ABS, which is optional. The bike also gets new graphics along with the ‘Hornet’ badging on the fuel tank and a backlit, fully digital instrument console and a switch for the hazard lamps. The CB Hornet 160R is available in 4 variants – Standard (front disc, rear drum) / CBS (front and rear disc) / ABS standard (front disc, rear drum) / ABS deluxe (front and rear disc).