isro-strives-hard-to-regain-control-over-gsat-6a

After losing control over its high power S-band communication satellite GSAT-6A, The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) seems to be taking all necessary measures so as to regain control over the satellite. GSAT-6A was launched on Thursday last using Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08).

The satellite was launched at 4:56 pm from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The communication satellite was placed into the orbit roughly around 17 minutes after the rocket lifts off. Earlier, it was reported that the GSLV-F08 was manufactured after making notable improvements like induction of High Thrust Vikas Engine, electromechanical actuation system in place of electro-hydraulic actuation system. The mission life of the spacecraft was expected to be 10 years.

It was reported that the satellite would provide a platform for developing technologies such as6m S-Band Unfurlable Antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques which are essential in satellite-based mobile communication applications. The satellite was also expected to provide services to the Indian Armed Forces.

GSLV-F08 was GSLV’s 12th flight and sixth flight with the indigenous Cryogenic upper stage.