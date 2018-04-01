Katrina Kaif and Sister looks stunning in bridal outfits in their latest photoshoot

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif are perfect examples of sister squad. Isabelle, who is all set to make her debut with a dance movie, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi is being backed by her elder sister. However, before that, the Kaif sisters did a bridal photo shoot and it will leave you awe-struck.

Katrina and Isabelle set the magazine cover on fire as they posed in bridal outfits. Earlier, Katrina took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into their first ever photoshoot. And now their breathtaking pictures have hit the internet, making boys go weak on their knees. Posing beautifully, Katrina is wearing a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble which had a heavy sequins golden blouse pairing it with a high waisted golden skirt with colourful floral print on it.

On the other hand, Katrina’s younger sister looked gorgeous in a full sleeves floor length heavily embellished golden outfit from Traun Tahiliani. Gold undertone makeup, nude lips, wavy hair with heavy jewellery are accentuating their looks.

Check out pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she has Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan on her plate. Isabelle, on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sooraj Pancholi in Time To Dance.

