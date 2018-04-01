News reader stunned when sex clip plays on air – Watch Video

A news reader has been sacked and another suspended after a live broadcast was interrupted by swearing and sex noises.

Evening news anchor Stephania Jimenez looked shocked as the news report suddenly went black and the X-rated noises were heard before the shot cut back to her in the studio.

The vulgar clip was heard on Monday’s 9pm news.KRIS , a local english news station, later revealed that the inappropriate language came from a reporter at the station.

Watch Video :

The communications news director Paul Alexander has given a statement apologising for the ‘technical and human error’, saying that an investigation had been launched.”We learned that a series of technical and human errors lead to the mistake.“We have taken swift and appropriate action with the employees who were involved in the broadcast in accordance with our company policies.We have also modified our editing workflow and procedures to ensure that mistakes like this cannot happen again.”