Pakistan captain appreciated arrival of West Indies for T20s

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed thanked the West Indies for touring the country; The 13-member team arrived in Karachi on Saturday with the best toward to play top-level cricket in the South Asian nation. They were in a rush to the bullet proof bus to their hotel.

The first of three T20s will be played in Karachi starting on Sunday.

The West Indies will become only the third international team to play a bilateral series on Pakistani soil since a militant attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009.

Some 1,000 policemen and paramilitary staff were deployed along their route to guard the team, which will fly out soon after the third match on Tuesday night.

After the 2009 assault, International cricketers stopped playing in Pakistan, too much bothering in safety concerns, and the national team has had to play its home matches in the United Arab Emirates since.

“We should thank the West Indies cricket board and their team for the tour,” Pakistan skipper Ahmed said on Saturday.

“I hope it will be a successful tour and when they go back they will tell players from other countries to come to Pakistan.”

The West Indies will play three T20s in as many days starting on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city. This is the Caribbean side’s first tour of the country since 2006.

The venue is hosting international cricket for the first time in nine years. The PSL 2018 final was played at the National Stadium last Sunday, packed with 33,000 fans.

“I am also very excited as I last played an international game here in 2008 against India,” he said. The credit goes to the whole nation and I hope they will see very good cricket.”