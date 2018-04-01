Tendulkar donates entire salary to PM’s Relief Fund

Sachin Tendulkar has donated his entire salary and allowances that he earned as a Rajya Sabha MP to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund. In his term of six years as Rajya Sabha MP, Tendulkar has drawn nearly Rs 90 lakh in salaries and other monthly allowances. This information was revealed after the Prime Minister Office released a letter of acknowledgement which thanked Tendulkar for his gesture.

“Prime Minister acknowledges this thoughtful gesture and conveys his gratitude. These contributions will be of immense help in providing assistance to the persons in distress,” the letter of acknowledge stated.

During his term, Tendulkar has been criticised a lot for his poor attendance in the Parliament all these years. He, however, has made good utilisation of MP Local Area Development fund. Other veterans like actress Rekha has also been criticised for her attendance in Parliament.

According to data released by Tendulkar’s office, he has claimed to have sanctioned 185 projects across the country with Rs 7.4 crore out of his allocated Rs 30 crore being used for educational and related structural development, including building and renovation of classrooms.

Tendulkar also adopted two villages under the Sansad Gram Adarsh Gram Yojana Scheme, including Puttam Raju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh and Donja in Maharashtra.