These are the signs and symptoms of Diabetes

signs of diabetes can begin to show early, sometimes it takes a person a while to recognize the symptoms. This often makes it seem like signs and symptoms of diabetes appear suddenly. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to your body, rather than simply brushing them off.

The common symptoms of diabetes

Going to the toilet a lot, especially at night.

Being really thirsty.

Feeling more tired than usual.

Losing weight without trying to.

Genital itching or thrush.

Cuts and wounds take longer to heal.

Blurred vision.

Most early symptoms are from higher-than-normal levels of glucose, a kind of sugar, in your blood.

The warning signs can be so mild that you don’t notice them. That’s especially true of type 2 diabetes. Some people don’t find out they have it until they get problems from long-term damage caused by the disease.

With type 1 diabetes, the symptoms usually happen quickly, in a matter of days or a few weeks. They’re much more severe, too.

Type 1 diabetes is diagnosed in childhood and early adulthood, the symptoms are the same at any age. Adults with Type 1 diabetes may not recognise their symptoms as quickly as children, which could mean their diagnosis and treatment may be delayed.

Type 2 diabetes can be easier to miss as it develops more slowly, especially in the early stages when it can be harder to spot the symptoms. But untreated diabetes affects many major organs, including your heart, blood vessels, nerves, eyes and kidneys. Being diagnosed early and controlling your blood sugar levels can help prevent these complications.

