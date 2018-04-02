38 indians killed by Islamic States, bodies carried Aircraft lands in Amritsar

The bodies of 38 Indians killed by Islamic States, special aircraft carrying the bodies, who went missing in Mosul in June 2014 and whom the government recently confirmed dead, is expected to land in Amritsar on Monday.

Of the 39 who died, 27 are from Punjab, four from Himachal Pradesh, two from West Bengal and six from Bihar, respectively. One body is not being brought back for now as DNA testing had only provided a 70 per cent match; the others have had more than 95 per cent match.

Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh left on Sunday for Iraq to bring back the mortal remains of those killed. From Amritsar, Singh is expected to go to Patna, followed by Kolkata, to hand over the bodies to relatives of the dead.