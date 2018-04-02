Actress Gizele Thakral latest photoshoot : See Pics
Actress Gizele Thakral is making headlines for her sultry photoshoot as she the photoshoot is a tribute to the waterfall scene from Raj Kapoor’s film ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. Let’s take a look at the pictures…
Actress Gizele Thakral, who was seen in the ninth season of reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, is making headlines for her alluring photoshoot. (Photo: Instagram)
Gizele’s latest photoshoot in white saree under a waterfall, remind her fans of Bollywood actress Mandakini in ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. (Photo: Instagram)
During an interview, Gizele talked about her shoot, she said, “I’m blessed with exotic looks like Portuguese people. Fans compare me with Kim Kardashian. And I think, I should experiment with my unique features. I believe my fans and followers like to see me in different looks. For this project also, I’m coming up with some never seen poses.” (Photo: Instagram)
Gizele, who is turning heads by donning a sheer wet saree, ups the hotness quotient. (Photo: Instagram)
Gizele shared this picture on Instagram and wrote, “It was so much fun taking shower in the waterfall.” (Photo: Instagram)