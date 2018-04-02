After Priya Prakash, This Girl is the new internet sensation …!

Sakshi Malik is the newest young sensation in India. She’s a model who had done her graduation in engineering from Delhi.

‘Bom Diggy Diggy’, a peppy number from recently released flick ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ is still rocking the charts worldwide. Meanwhile, a model who featured in the song is also creating buzz over the internet.

Sakshi Malik, who is a rising model in the industry won millions of hearts with her cute smile and sensuous looks when she appeared in the peppy number.

Sakshi comes from Kanpur and is a B.Tech graduate from New Delhi. She wanted to pursue her studies further but her destiny wanted something entirely different from her.

She also has a verified Instagram account with more than a million followers where she calls herself as ‘fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer’.

