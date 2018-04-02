arvind-kejriwal-apologises-to-finance-minister-arun-jaitley

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party head Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Central Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, apologising for his remarks against the latter. It must be noted that Jaitley had filed a defamation case against the Delhi CM and 5 other AAP leaders.

Earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that Mr Jaitley had done a great deal of corruption during his term as the President of the Delhi Cricket Association. This forced the finance minister to file two defamation cases against Kejriwal and other leaders in which he also sought a compensation of Rs 20 crore.

According to reports, Arun Jaitley has accepted the apology from the Delhi CM. It must be noted that Kejriwal has been on a spree to apologise to various leaders so as to save himself from a number of defamation cases. Earlier, he had apologised to Central Minister Nitin Gadkari and former Punjab CM Bikram Majithia.