Attempts to make the popular iPhone run on Windows Mobile?

According to the latest report of Softpedia suggests that many tries have been made to the popular iPhone run on Windows Mobile. The Leaked photos showcase a prototype iPhone 6S Plus running a slightly modified version of Windows 10 Mobile.

The iPhone’s home screen is executing Windows 10 tiles, which are categorized into different sorts such as Work and Home which wasn’t an offshoot of the Windows Phones that Microsoft sold under its banner. All the Windows 10 apps are reloaded, with no visible proof the device being an Apple iPhone, unless you look at the Home button.

There is more chance this being a forgery, considering Apple’s concept of drawing people to its own ecosystem instead of adopting one of its biggest rival’s product.

Maybe some fans of Windows Mobile adjusted to flash Windows 10 Mobile onto the iPhone 6S Plus in order to see whether Apple’s hardware could do with Microsoft’s OS.