BJP hits out Rahul Gandhi over his DNA tweet

A group of BJP ministers today launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi and his party following his tweet where he had said that “oppression of Dalits is in the DNA of BJP”.

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Thawarchand Gehlot defended his government saying that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is committed towards the “holistic” development of the SCs and the STs of the country.

“It has been our Government which further strengthened the protection for backward castes by passing The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015. Our Government is not only committed to protecting the rights given to SC/STs but is going one step ahead and holistically improving their lives. For years, they have been used as mere vote banks to form Governments. We are empowering backward castes as nation builders to create a New India,” he said in a tweet.

Citing examples of a couple of government initiatives, Stand Up India and Mudra, the minister said that his government has paved the way for people belonging to backward community to become entrepreneurs.

“Successive Governments did not put trust on people of backward castes when it came to lending. With initiatives like Stand Up India & Mudra, people of backward castes are empowered to become entrepreneurs,” he added.

Gehlot was responding to an earlier tweet by the Congress chief where he had slammed the BJP and its parent organisation RSS for suppressing the voices of Dalits in the country.

Gehlot was joined by BJP MP from Rajasthan Bhupender Yadav who, too, lashed out at the Congress chief for his tweet.

“At the core of our philosophy is the empowerment of the downtrodden. Honourable PM Sh Narendra Modi ji has stated clearly that New India belongs to the poor, marginalised and backward communities. All our efforts are aimed at transforming their lives,” he tweeted.