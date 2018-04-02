BJP wants Shatrughan Sinha and Yashwant Sinha to quit from party?

The BJP wants dissenting leaders such as actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha and former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie to resign from the party.

However, the party is not inclined towards taking any action against any of these three disgruntled leaders for now.

BJP Disciplinary Committee president Ganeshi Lal said, “Let them resign from the BJP and then they should abuse the party to the extent they like.”

Of late Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan and former Union minister Yashwant Sinha have stepped up their attack on the BJP, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah. The two even met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to the capital last week to unite the regional forces against the BJP.

However, the BJP has decided not to take any action against these rebels. Instead it wants the three to quit the party and then freely abuse it.