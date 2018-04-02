Bringing in the French-ness to your breakfast

The city of love- Paris, France. So let’s have a delicious breakfast from this romantic country; although you may have tried it before.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN FRENCH TOAST

Out of bread to make French toast? Then here is an alternative that will be a hit among the family.

MAKES: 6 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

INGREDIENTS

4 day-old jumbo blueberry muffins

3 large eggs

3/4 cup refrigerated French vanilla nondairy creamer

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons butter

Confectioners’ sugar, optional

DIRECTIONS

Trim rounded tops off muffins (save for another use). Cut remaining muffins crosswise into 1/2-in. slices.

In a shallow bowl, whisk eggs, creamer and cinnamon. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Dip both sides of muffin slices in egg mixture. Place in skillet; toast 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. If desired, dust with confectioners’ sugar.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

2 slices: 529 calories, 27g fat (7g saturated fat), 159mg cholesterol, 563mg sodium, 63g carbohydrate (41g sugars, 1g fiber), 9g protein.

NOTE:

