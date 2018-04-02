Businessman from Bandra had gone missing, found dead in a Solapur well

A businessman from Bandra had gone missing, found out from a well. The Body, Bandra police recovered his body from a well in Solapur. The police believe that the man may have committed suicide. In March, the family of Anwar Shaikh, 50, had approached the police and lodged a missing persons report.

Shaikh worked in the export business. As per the complaint, Shaikh had not been located for days and his phone was on switched off mode after the lost.

“We took the statements of Shaikh’s family members, in order to understand the reason that he went missing. His number was switched off throughout. We found out that he had last spoken to a cab driver, who we managed to track down,” said a police source.

“When we interrogated the driver, he told us that the man did not speak much throughout the journey and got down at Chinchwad in Pune,” added the source.

Read More: http://www.eastcoastdaily.in/2018/03/27/radio-jockey-murdered-friend-injured-in-the-scene.html

The man left his Aadhaar card, pan card, and other documents at home, so the person In order to not get identified. The police connected their sources in Chinchwad, but were not able to get any more leads to the missing person. The Mumbai police then received a call from the Solapur rural police, informing them about the body that was found.

The police were intercept the body by the ID card that was left in his pocket. His body was brought back to Mumbai and handed over to the family.