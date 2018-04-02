Corruption allegation results Amul Diary MD resignation from board

The managing-director of Amul Dairy, K.Rathnam has resigned from the position. His resignation was accepted in a board meeting on Saturday, Chairman Ramsinh Parmar said.

While K. Rathnam’s resignation comes amidst allegations of a ?450-crore corruption in allocation of tenders and recruitment at the dairy, Mr. Parmar refuted the charges, and also said he stepped down not over these allegations, but because of family reasons.

A statement issued by the Amul Dairy said Jayen Mehta, senior general manager has been appointed as in-charge MD.

The KDCMPUL is one of the 18 District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Unions federated to the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, Anand, which markets milk and milk products under the ‘Amul’ and ‘Sagar’ brand.

“I have worked for Amul for 22 years, and want to do something for myself in the next 10-15 years,” he said.

The Amul Dairy statement also said Mr. Parmar refuted allegations of corruption as “perpetuated by rumour-mongers.”

“Mr. Parmar has informed that this (reports in a section of the media that Rathnam resigned as he has been found guilty of fraud) is far from truth and has been perpetuated by rumour-mongers,” the statement said.